Here's How Much $100 Invested In UnitedHealth Group 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

UnitedHealth Group UNH has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 11.28% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.7%. Currently, UnitedHealth Group has a market capitalization of $465.70 billion.

Buying $100 In UNH: If an investor had bought $100 of UNH stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $721.67 today based on a price of $503.50 for UNH at the time of writing.

UnitedHealth Group's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.