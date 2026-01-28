Gainers

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) stock increased by 24.2% to $1.12 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.

(NASDAQ:ELPW) shares moved upwards by 5.29% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million.

(NASDAQ:CRE) shares increased by 4.56% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.

(NASDAQ:NIXX) shares increased by 3.26% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.9 million.

(NASDAQ:PPHC) stock increased by 2.83% to $11.6.

(NASDAQ:PPHC) stock increased by 2.83% to $11.6. Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) stock moved upwards by 2.75% to $2.24. The company's market cap stands at $140.9 million.

Losers

