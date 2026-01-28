Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) stock increased by 24.2% to $1.12 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.
- Elong Power Holding (NASDAQ:ELPW) shares moved upwards by 5.29% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million.
- Cre8 Enterprise (NASDAQ:CRE) shares increased by 4.56% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.
- Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX) shares increased by 3.26% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.9 million.
- PUBLIC PLCY HLD COM (NASDAQ:PPHC) stock increased by 2.83% to $11.6.
- Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) stock moved upwards by 2.75% to $2.24. The company's market cap stands at $140.9 million.
Losers
