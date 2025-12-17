12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Mega Fortune Co (NASDAQ:MGRT) stock increased by 46.2% to $7.82 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $73.5 million.

(NASDAQ:MGRT) stock increased by 46.2% to $7.82 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $73.5 million. Creative Global Tech (NASDAQ:CGTL) stock increased by 16.59% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million.

(NASDAQ:CGTL) stock increased by 16.59% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million. Global Engine Group (NASDAQ:GLE) shares increased by 12.51% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.

(NASDAQ:GLE) shares increased by 12.51% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million. Hitek Global (NASDAQ:HKIT) stock increased by 12.09% to $2.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.0 million.

(NASDAQ:HKIT) stock increased by 12.09% to $2.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.0 million. SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) shares moved upwards by 11.41% to $129.24. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

(NASDAQ:SMX) shares moved upwards by 11.41% to $129.24. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) stock increased by 10.74% to $40.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion.

Losers

3 E Network (NASDAQ:MASK) shares decreased by 33.1% to $0.23 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.

(NASDAQ:MASK) shares decreased by 33.1% to $0.23 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million. Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) shares declined by 13.81% to $2.56. The company's market cap stands at $991.6 million.

(NASDAQ:RZLV) shares declined by 13.81% to $2.56. The company's market cap stands at $991.6 million. EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) shares decreased by 12.17% to $11.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.

(NASDAQ:EVCM) shares decreased by 12.17% to $11.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion. Schmid Group (NASDAQ:SHMD) shares fell 11.92% to $4.16. The company's market cap stands at $203.2 million.

(NASDAQ:SHMD) shares fell 11.92% to $4.16. The company's market cap stands at $203.2 million. Datacentrex (NASDAQ:DTCX) shares fell 11.41% to $3.65.

(NASDAQ:DTCX) shares fell 11.41% to $3.65. Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) shares declined by 11.07% to $3.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.