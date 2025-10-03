12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Brag House Holdings (NASDAQ:TBH) shares increased by 19.9% to $2.08 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million.

Losers

EPWK Holdings (NASDAQ:EPWK) stock declined by 8.8% to $0.39 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million.

(NYSE:KUKE) shares decreased by 2.73% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $55.4 million. Harrison Global Holdings (NASDAQ:BLMZ) shares fell 2.6% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.