12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Brag House Holdings (NASDAQ:TBH) shares increased by 19.9% to $2.08 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million.
- Intelligent Group (NASDAQ:INTJ) shares rose 15.52% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million.
- Angel Studios (NYSE:ANGX) shares increased by 7.1% to $9.2. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Pop Culture Gr (NASDAQ:CPOP) shares increased by 3.24% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.4 million.
- CTRL Group (NASDAQ:MCTR) shares moved upwards by 2.79% to $1.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.4 million.
- TEN Holdings (NASDAQ:XHLD) stock rose 2.64% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 million.
Losers
- EPWK Holdings (NASDAQ:EPWK) stock declined by 8.8% to $0.39 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million.
- MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY) stock decreased by 3.74% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.3 million.
- Darkiris (NASDAQ:DKI) shares declined by 3.74% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 million.
- NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) shares fell 2.82% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.6 million.
- Kuke Music Hldg (NYSE:KUKE) shares decreased by 2.73% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $55.4 million.
- Harrison Global Holdings (NASDAQ:BLMZ) shares fell 2.6% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million.
