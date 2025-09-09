12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Lucas GC LGCL shares moved upwards by 213.5% to $1.63 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $54.3 million.

shares moved upwards by 213.5% to $1.63 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $54.3 million. Globavend Holdings GVH stock moved upwards by 40.23% to $5.96. The company's, H1 earnings came out today.

stock moved upwards by 40.23% to $5.96. The company's, H1 earnings came out today. Baiya International Group BIYA shares moved upwards by 37.87% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.

shares moved upwards by 37.87% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million. CDT Envirn Tech Inv Hldgs CDTG stock increased by 23.07% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.

stock increased by 23.07% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million. Linkers Industries LNKS stock rose 13.33% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.

stock rose 13.33% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million. Eshallgo EHGO shares increased by 13.17% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million.

Losers

New Century Logistics NCEW stock fell 17.0% to $0.56 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.

stock fell 17.0% to $0.56 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million. Skillsoft SKIL stock decreased by 11.67% to $13.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

stock decreased by 11.67% to $13.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today. Roma Green Finance ROMA shares decreased by 11.62% to $2.74. The company's market cap stands at $150.6 million.

shares decreased by 11.62% to $2.74. The company's market cap stands at $150.6 million. PS International Group PSIG shares declined by 9.19% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million.

shares declined by 9.19% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million. Cycurion CYCU shares fell 8.97% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.

shares fell 8.97% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million. Energys Group ENGS shares fell 8.06% to $5.25. The company's market cap stands at $60.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.