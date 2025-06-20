12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI shares increased by 79.3% to $0.39 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million.
- Baiya International Group BIYA shares moved upwards by 36.22% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million.
- GMS GMS stock increased by 27.14% to $103.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Hyperscale Data GPUS stock increased by 18.93% to $2.01. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.
- Lucas GC LGCL stock moved upwards by 10.26% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $53.9 million.
- New Horizon Aircraft HOVR shares rose 10.08% to $2.51. The company's market cap stands at $71.5 million.
Losers
- OceanPal OP stock declined by 11.8% to $1.94 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million.
- Robin Energy RBNE stock decreased by 11.23% to $7.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 million.
- SU Group Holdings SUGP shares decreased by 9.79% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.
- Graphjet Tech GTI shares fell 9.52% to $0.08. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million.
- Ryde Group RYDE stock declined by 8.03% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 million.
- Tigo Energy TYGO shares declined by 7.15% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
