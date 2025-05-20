May 20, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • D-Wave Quantum QBTS shares increased by 12.9% to $14.85 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion.
  • SEALSQ LAES stock moved upwards by 10.64% to $3.43. The company's market cap stands at $397.9 million.
  • CXApp CXAI stock increased by 8.29% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Quantum Computing QUBT shares moved upwards by 7.18% to $12.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Airship AI Holdings AISP shares moved upwards by 6.89% to $5.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Pegasystems PEGA stock increased by 6.82% to $105.16. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 billion.

Losers

  • UTime WTO stock fell 14.9% to $2.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $51.6 million.
  • Lianhe Sowell LHSW shares decreased by 8.01% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.7 million.
  • Trident Digital Tech TDTH shares decreased by 7.0% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 million.
  • LeddarTech Holdings LDTC shares fell 6.04% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Sigmatron Intl SGMA shares declined by 5.84% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.
  • Forward Industries FORD stock declined by 5.41% to $7.0. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

