12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- D-Wave Quantum QBTS shares increased by 12.9% to $14.85 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion.
- SEALSQ LAES stock moved upwards by 10.64% to $3.43. The company's market cap stands at $397.9 million.
- CXApp CXAI stock increased by 8.29% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Quantum Computing QUBT shares moved upwards by 7.18% to $12.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Airship AI Holdings AISP shares moved upwards by 6.89% to $5.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Pegasystems PEGA stock increased by 6.82% to $105.16. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 billion.
Losers
- UTime WTO stock fell 14.9% to $2.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $51.6 million.
- Lianhe Sowell LHSW shares decreased by 8.01% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.7 million.
- Trident Digital Tech TDTH shares decreased by 7.0% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 million.
- LeddarTech Holdings LDTC shares fell 6.04% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Sigmatron Intl SGMA shares declined by 5.84% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.
- Forward Industries FORD stock declined by 5.41% to $7.0. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AISPAirship AI Holdings Inc
$5.716.33%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
89.59
Growth
97.74
Quality
-
Value
21.71
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
CXAICXApp Inc
$1.310.85%
FORDForward Industries Inc
$7.876.35%
LAESSEALSQ Corp
$3.4410.8%
LDTCLeddarTech Holdings Inc
$0.4974-0.56%
LHSWLianhe Sowell International Group Ltd
$1.23-1.60%
PEGAPegasystems Inc
$105.557.22%
QBTSD-Wave Quantum Inc
$14.6711.6%
QUBTQuantum Computing Inc
$12.717.44%
SGMASigmatron International Inc
$1.14-5.00%
TDTHTrident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd
$0.2389-%
WTOUTime Ltd
$2.00-14.9%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
