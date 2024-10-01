12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Silexion Therapeutics SLXN shares increased by 48.6% to $0.78 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.
- Adagio Medical Holdings ADGM stock rose 27.9% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $44.1 million.
- Chromocell Therapeutics CHRO stock rose 13.99% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.
- Sagimet Biosciences SGMT shares moved upwards by 11.91% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $99.8 million.
- Singular Genomics Sys OMIC shares increased by 9.95% to $17.23. The company's market cap stands at $43.0 million.
- Elicio Therapeutics ELTX stock moved upwards by 9.94% to $5.53. The company's market cap stands at $59.5 million.
Losers
- Shattuck Labs STTK stock fell 58.5% to $1.45 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.2 million.
- IGM Biosciences IGMS shares declined by 23.89% to $12.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $746.8 million.
- Applied DNA Sciences APDN stock decreased by 23.2% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals VRPX stock fell 19.36% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.
- Gritstone Bio GRTS stock fell 17.23% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $56.6 million.
- Protagenic Therapeutics PTIX stock fell 14.33% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
