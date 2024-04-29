12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Loading...
Loading...
Gainers
- Arqit Quantum ARQQ stock moved upwards by 57.5% to $0.77 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.8 million.
- Bit Origin BTOG stock moved upwards by 10.84% to $3.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.1 million.
- Wetouch Technology WETH shares rose 10.27% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.2 million.
- AEye LIDR stock increased by 10.07% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.
- Auddia AUUD shares rose 7.34% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
- WISeKey Intl Holding WKEY shares increased by 7.34% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.2 million.
Losers
- OMNIQ OMQS stock declined by 8.0% to $0.36 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
- Nano Labs NA stock declined by 7.83% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 million.
- Mobix Labs MOBX shares fell 7.15% to $3.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.0 million.
- Focus Universal FCUV shares decreased by 6.96% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million.
- Daqo New Energy DQ shares fell 6.49% to $22.2. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- iLearningEngines AILE shares declined by 6.13% to $7.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Loading...
Loading...
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in