Aktis Oncology, Inc. IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know

Aktis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) IPO will take place January, 09 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker AKTS.
The company is offering shares at an expected price between $16.00 and $18.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on July 08, 2026.
About Aktis Oncology, Inc.
Aktis Oncology, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on expanding the breakthrough potential of targeted radiopharmaceuticals to large patient populations, including those not addressed by existing platform technologies .
