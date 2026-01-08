Aktis Oncology, Inc. IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know

Aktis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) IPO will take place January, 09 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker AKTS.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $16.00 and $18.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on July 08, 2026.

About Aktis Oncology, Inc.

Aktis Oncology, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on expanding the breakthrough potential of targeted radiopharmaceuticals to large patient populations, including those not addressed by existing platform technologies .

