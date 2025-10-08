Phoenix Education Partners, Inc IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know

Phoenix Education Partners, Inc (NYSE:PXED) IPO will take place October, 09 on the NYSE exchange under the ticker PXED.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $31.00 and $33.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on April 07, 2026.

About Phoenix Education Partners, Inc

Phoenix Education Partners, Inc is a pioneer of online higher education for working adults in the United States. Since our founding in 1976, the University has been a mission-driven organization focused on offering a distinctive and affordable online higher education experience that is customized for working adults who did not fit the traditional 18- to 22-year-old campus-based student model.

