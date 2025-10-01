Commercial Bancgroup, Inc To Start Trading Tomorrow

Commercial Bancgroup, Inc (NASDAQ:CBK) IPO will take place October, 02 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker CBK.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $25.75 and $27.75 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on March 31, 2026.

About Commercial Bancgroup, Inc

Commercial Bancgroup, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Harrogate, Tennessee, and have elected under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended (the "BHC Act"), to become a financial holding company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.