Pattern Group Inc To Start Trading Tomorrow

Pattern Group Inc PTRN IPO will take place September, 19 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker PTRN.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $13.00 and $15.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on March 18, 2026.

About Pattern Group Inc

At Pattern is a mission to help brands accelerate profitable growth on global ecommerce marketplaces. proprietary technology and on-demand experts operate across more than 60 marketplaces to increase product sales to consumers in more than 100 countries.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.