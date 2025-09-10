September 10, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

Regentis Biomaterials Ltd IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Regentis Biomaterials Ltd RGNT IPO will take place September, 11 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker RGNT.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $10.00 and $12.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on March 10, 2026.

See also: Benzinga IPO Calendar

About Regentis Biomaterials Ltd

Regentis Biomaterials Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company dedicated to developing innovative tissue repair solutions that restore the health and enhance quality of life of patients.

See also: Benzinga's Most Shorted Stocks

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved