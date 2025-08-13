Preview: Miami International Holdings, Inc Set To IPO Tomorrow

Miami International Holdings, Inc MIAX IPO will take place August, 14 on the NYSE exchange under the ticker MIAX.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $19.00 and $21.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on February 10, 2026.

About Miami International Holdings, Inc

Miami International Holdings, Inc is a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial marketplaces across multiple asset classes and geographies

