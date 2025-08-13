August 13, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

Preview: Miami International Holdings, Inc Set To IPO Tomorrow

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Miami International Holdings, Inc MIAX IPO will take place August, 14 on the NYSE exchange under the ticker MIAX.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $19.00 and $21.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on February 10, 2026.

See also: Benzinga IPO Calendar

About Miami International Holdings, Inc

Miami International Holdings, Inc is a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial marketplaces across multiple asset classes and geographies

See also: Benzinga's Most Shorted Stocks

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved