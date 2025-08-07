Preview: Heartflow, Inc Set To IPO Tomorrow

Heartflow, Inc HTFL IPO will take place August, 08 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker HTFL.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $17.00 and $18.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on February 04, 2026.

About Heartflow, Inc

Heartflow, Inc is a pioneered the use of software and AI to deliver a more accurate and clinically effective non-invasive solution for diagnosing and managing coronary artery disease ("CAD"), a leading cause of death worldwide.

