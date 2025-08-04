August 4, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

Preview: Ctw Cayman Set To IPO Tomorrow

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

CTW Cayman CTW IPO will take place August, 05 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker CTW.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $5.00 and $6.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on February 01, 2026.

See also: Benzinga IPO Calendar

About CTW Cayman

CTW Cayman is a leading globally accessible, web-based gaming platform, offering players an immersive digital space through our flagship HTML5 platform, G123.jp.

See also: Benzinga's Most Shorted Stocks

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CTW Logo
CTWCTW Cayman
Not Available-%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved