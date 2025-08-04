Preview: Ctw Cayman Set To IPO Tomorrow

CTW Cayman CTW IPO will take place August, 05 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker CTW.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $5.00 and $6.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on February 01, 2026.

About CTW Cayman

CTW Cayman is a leading globally accessible, web-based gaming platform, offering players an immersive digital space through our flagship HTML5 platform, G123.jp.

