Ambiq Micro, Inc To Start Trading Tomorrow

Ambiq Micro, Inc AMBQ IPO will take place July, 30 on the NYSE exchange under the ticker AMBQ.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $22.00 and $25.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on January 26, 2026.

See also: Benzinga IPO Calendar

About Ambiq Micro, Inc

Ambiq Micro, Inc is a pioneer and leading provider of ultra-low power semiconductor solutions designed to address the significant power consumption challenges of general purpose and AI compute – especially at the edge

See also: Benzinga's Most Shorted Stocks

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.