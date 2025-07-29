July 29, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

Ambiq Micro, Inc To Start Trading Tomorrow

Ambiq Micro, Inc AMBQ IPO will take place July, 30 on the NYSE exchange under the ticker AMBQ.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $22.00 and $25.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on January 26, 2026.

About Ambiq Micro, Inc

Ambiq Micro, Inc is a pioneer and leading provider of ultra-low power semiconductor solutions designed to address the significant power consumption challenges of general purpose and AI compute – especially at the edge

