Preview: Jefferson Capital, Inc Set To IPO Tomorrow

Jefferson Capital, Inc JCAP IPO will take place June, 26 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker JCAP.
The company is offering shares at an expected price between $15.00 and $17.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on December 23, 2025.
About Jefferson Capital, Inc
Jefferson Capital, Inc provides debt recovery solutions and other related services across a broad range of consumer receivables, including credit card, secured and unsecured automotive, telecom and utilities, and other receivables.
