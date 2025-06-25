June 25, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

Preview: Jefferson Capital, Inc Set To IPO Tomorrow

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Jefferson Capital, Inc JCAP IPO will take place June, 26 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker JCAP.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $15.00 and $17.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on December 23, 2025.

See also: Benzinga IPO Calendar

About Jefferson Capital, Inc

Jefferson Capital, Inc provides debt recovery solutions and other related services across a broad range of consumer receivables, including credit card, secured and unsecured automotive, telecom and utilities, and other receivables.

See also: Benzinga's Most Shorted Stocks

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved