June 23, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

Kandal M Venture Limited To Start Trading Tomorrow

Kandal M Venture Limited FMFC IPO will take place June, 24 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker FMFC.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $4.00 and $5.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on December 21, 2025.

About Kandal M Venture Limited

Kandal M Venture Limited is a contract manufacturer of affordable luxury leather goods with our manufacturing operations in Cambodia. Primarily manufacture handbags, such as shoulder bag, crossbody bag, tote bag, backpack, top-handle handbag, satchel and other smaller leather goods, such as wallets. Our customers are well-known global fashion brands that are headquartered in the United States.

