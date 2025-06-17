Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc To Start Trading Tomorrow

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc SLDE IPO will take place June, 18 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker SLDE.
The company is offering shares at an expected price between $15.00 and $17.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on December 15, 2025.
About Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc
Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer and focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the P&C industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company
