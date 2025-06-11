June 11, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

Preview: Chime Financial, Inc Set To IPO Tomorrow

Chime Financial, Inc CHYM IPO will take place June, 12 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker CHYM.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $24.00 and $26.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on December 09, 2025.

About Chime Financial, Inc

Chime to help everyday people make progress in their financial lives. For too long, millions of Americans, including the 75% of the adult population that earn up to $100,000 annually, have struggled with bank relationships that are not always aligned with their best interests

