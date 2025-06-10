June 10, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

Preview: Voyager Technologies, Inc Set To IPO Tomorrow

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Voyager Technologies, Inc VOYG IPO will take place June, 11 on the NYSE exchange under the ticker VOYG.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $26.00 and $29.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on December 08, 2025.

About Voyager Technologies, Inc

Voyager Technologies, Inc is an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company committed to advancing and delivering an array of transformative, mission-critical solutions that include defense systems, communications and intelligence collection systems, advanced space technology, infrastructure and mission services.

