Preview: Pitanium Limited Set To IPO Tomorrow

Pitanium Limited PTNM IPO will take place May, 30 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker PTNM.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $4.00 and $5.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on November 26, 2025.

About Pitanium Limited

Pitanium Limited is a retailer in Hong Kong focusing on the sale of its proprietary brand products, namely PITANIUM and BIG PI online. It also generates revenue from the offline sale at six retail stores situated in Hong Kong's premier shopping destinations. This positioning not only enhances the brand's visibility but also aligns it with the discerning tastes of its target demographic.

