Mntn, Inc IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know

MNTN, Inc MNTN IPO will take place May, 22 on the NYSE exchange under the ticker MNTN.
The company is offering shares at an expected price between $14.00 and $16.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on November 18, 2025.
See also: Benzinga IPO Calendar
About MNTN, Inc
MNTN is on a mission to transform CTV into a next-generation performance marketing channel and revolutionary PTV software platform allows marketers, for the first time, to combine the powerful storytelling format of TV advertising with the targeting and measurement capabilities of paid search and social advertising.
See also: Benzinga's Most Shorted Stocks
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.