Preview: Ofa Group Set To IPO Tomorrow

OFA Group OFAL IPO will take place May, 20 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker OFAL.

The company is offering shares at an expected price of $4.50 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on November 16, 2025.

About OFA Group

OFA Group will provide comprehensive architectural services, including design and fit out services for commercial and residential buildings. The design service includes both the consultation with our staff and the actual design work and the Company provides a specific conceptualized design with layout plans, detailed design drawings, advice relating to, among other things, budgetary consideration, optimal use of space, the materials, fittings, furniture, appliances and other items to be used with an aim to produce a preliminary design plan and quotation for clients' considerations.

