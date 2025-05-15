Kandal M Venture Limited To Start Trading Tomorrow

Kandal M Venture Limited FMFC IPO will take place May, 16 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker FMFC.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $4.00 and $5.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on November 12, 2025.

About Kandal M Venture Limited

Kandal M Venture Limited is a contract manufacturer of affordable luxury leather goods with our manufacturing operations in Cambodia. Primarily manufacture handbags, such as shoulder bag, crossbody bag, tote bag, backpack, top-handle handbag, satchel and other smaller leather goods, such as wallets. Our customers are well-known global fashion brands that are headquartered in the United States.

