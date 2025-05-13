Etoro Group Ltd IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know

eToro Group Ltd ETOR IPO will take place May, 14 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker ETOR.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $46.00 and $50.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on November 10, 2025.

About eToro Group Ltd

eToro was founded in 2007 with the vision of a world where everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent and created an investment platform built around collaboration and investor education.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.