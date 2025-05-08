Oms Energy Technologies Inc IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know

OMS Energy Technologies Inc OMSE IPO will take place May, 09 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker OMSE.
The company is offering shares at an expected price between $8.00 and $10.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on November 05, 2025.
See also: Benzinga IPO Calendar
About OMS Energy Technologies Inc
OMS Energy Technologies Inc is a growth-oriented manufacturer of surface wellhead systems, or SWS, and oil country tubular goods, or OCTG products used in the oil and gas industry. These products are primarily used for both onshore and offshore oil exploration and production, or E&P activities in the Asia Pacific and the Middle Eastern and North Africa (MENA) Regions.
See also: Benzinga's Most Shorted Stocks
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.