Preview: Baiya International Group Inc Set To IPO Tomorrow

Baiya International Group Inc BIYA IPO will take place March, 21 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker BIYA.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $4.00 and $6.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on September 17, 2025.

About Baiya International Group Inc

Baiya International Group Inc. ("Baiya"), are an offshore holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. As a holding company with no material operations of our own, we conduct all of our operations in China through the Contractual Arrangements with Shenzhen Gongwuyuan Network Technology Co

