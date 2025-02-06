Sionna Therapeutics, Inc IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc SION IPO will take place February, 07 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker SION.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $16.00 and $18.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on August 06, 2025.

About Sionna Therapeutics, Inc

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis ("CF") patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator ("CFTR") protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.

