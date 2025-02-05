February 5, 2025 10:00 AM 1 min read

Fbs Global Limited To Start Trading Tomorrow

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

FBS Global Limited FBGL IPO will take place February, 06 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker FBGL.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $4.50 and $5.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on August 05, 2025.

See also: Benzinga IPO Calendar

About FBS Global Limited

FBS Global Limited is a Singapore based green building contractor and an established interior fit-out specialist. with a track record of over 20 years in institutional, residential, commercial and industrial building projects

See also: Benzinga's Most Shorted Stocks

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

FBGL Logo
FBGLFBS Global Ltd
--%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
IPOsBZI-IPOPreview
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved