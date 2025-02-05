Fbs Global Limited To Start Trading Tomorrow

FBS Global Limited FBGL IPO will take place February, 06 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker FBGL.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $4.50 and $5.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on August 05, 2025.

See also: Benzinga IPO Calendar

About FBS Global Limited

FBS Global Limited is a Singapore based green building contractor and an established interior fit-out specialist. with a track record of over 20 years in institutional, residential, commercial and industrial building projects

See also: Benzinga's Most Shorted Stocks

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.