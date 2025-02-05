Fbs Global Limited To Start Trading Tomorrow

FBS Global Limited FBGL IPO will take place February, 06 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker FBGL.
The company is offering shares at an expected price between $4.50 and $5.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on August 05, 2025.
See also: Benzinga IPO Calendar
About FBS Global Limited
FBS Global Limited is a Singapore based green building contractor and an established interior fit-out specialist. with a track record of over 20 years in institutional, residential, commercial and industrial building projects
See also: Benzinga's Most Shorted Stocks
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.