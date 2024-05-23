Kindlymd IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know

KindlyMD KDLY IPO will take place May, 24 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker KDLY.
The company is offering shares at an expected price of $5.50 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on November 20, 2024.
About KindlyMD
KindlyMD is a healthcare data company, focused on holistic pain management and aiding in the fight against the opioid epidemic. KindlyMD offers direct health care to patients integrating prescription medicine and behavioral health services to reduce opioid use in the chronic pain patient population. Kindly believes these methods to be superior in managing the root cause of symptoms and improve outcomes while lowering dependency on opiates.
