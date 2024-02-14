Flewber Global Inc To Start Trading Tomorrow

Loading...
Loading...
Flewber Global Inc FLYF IPO will take place February, 15 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker FLYF.
The company is offering shares at an expected price between $4.00 and $5.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on August 13, 2024.
See also: Benzinga IPO Calendar
About Flewber Global Inc
Flewber is a technology powered, private air transportation company
See also: Benzinga's Most Shorted Stocks
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: IPOsBZI-IPOPreview