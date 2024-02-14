Flewber Global Inc To Start Trading Tomorrow

Loading... Loading...

Flewber Global Inc FLYF IPO will take place February, 15 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker FLYF.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $4.00 and $5.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on August 13, 2024.

See also: Benzinga IPO Calendar

About Flewber Global Inc

Flewber is a technology powered, private air transportation company

See also: Benzinga's Most Shorted Stocks

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.