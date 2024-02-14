Flewber Global Inc To Start Trading Tomorrow

Flewber Global Inc FLYF IPO will take place February, 15 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker FLYF.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $4.00 and $5.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on August 13, 2024.

About Flewber Global Inc

Flewber is a technology powered, private air transportation company

