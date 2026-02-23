GeneDx Holdings (NASDAQ:WGS) released its Q4 earnings on Monday, February 23, 2026 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

GeneDx Holdings beat estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.12.

Revenue was up $25.35 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

The company beat on EPS by $0.12 in the last quarter, resulting in a 4.15% drop share price change the following day.

Here's a look at GeneDx Holdings's past performance:

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.