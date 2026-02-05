The earnings results for Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) for Q4 were made public on Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 07:00 AM.
Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.
Earnings
Tradeweb Markets beat estimated earnings by 2.35%, reporting an EPS of $0.87 versus an estimate of $0.85.
Revenue was up $57.84 million from the same period last year.
Performance in Previous Earnings
The company beat on EPS by $0.04 in the previous quarter, leading to a 1.19% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Tradeweb Markets's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.83
|0.86
|0.86
|0.74
|EPS Actual
|0.87
|0.87
|0.86
|0.76
|Revenue Estimate
|505.85M
|513.45M
|512.54M
|458.20M
|Revenue Actual
|508.60M
|512.97M
|509.68M
|463.34M
