The earnings results for Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) for Q4 were made public on Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

Tradeweb Markets beat estimated earnings by 2.35%, reporting an EPS of $0.87 versus an estimate of $0.85.

Revenue was up $57.84 million from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company beat on EPS by $0.04 in the previous quarter, leading to a 1.19% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Tradeweb Markets's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.83 0.86 0.86 0.74 EPS Actual 0.87 0.87 0.86 0.76 Revenue Estimate 505.85M 513.45M 512.54M 458.20M Revenue Actual 508.60M 512.97M 509.68M 463.34M

