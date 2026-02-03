W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 08:00 AM.

Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.

Earnings

W.W. Grainger missed estimated earnings by -0.0%, reporting an EPS of $9.44 versus an estimate of $9.45.

Revenue was up $192.00 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.27, leading to a 2.0% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at W.W. Grainger's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 9.94 10.04 9.49 9.74 EPS Actual 10.21 9.97 9.86 9.71 Revenue Estimate 4.64B 4.52B 4.31B 4.24B Revenue Actual 4.66B 4.55B 4.31B 4.23B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

W.W. Grainger management provided guidance for FY 2026, expecting earnings between $42.25 and $44.75 per share.

To track all earnings releases for W.W. Grainger visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.