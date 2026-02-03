W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 08:00 AM.
Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.
Earnings
W.W. Grainger missed estimated earnings by -0.0%, reporting an EPS of $9.44 versus an estimate of $9.45.
Revenue was up $192.00 million from the same period last year.
Analysis of Past Earnings
During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.27, leading to a 2.0% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at W.W. Grainger's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|9.94
|10.04
|9.49
|9.74
|EPS Actual
|10.21
|9.97
|9.86
|9.71
|Revenue Estimate
|4.64B
|4.52B
|4.31B
|4.24B
|Revenue Actual
|4.66B
|4.55B
|4.31B
|4.23B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
W.W. Grainger management provided guidance for FY 2026, expecting earnings between $42.25 and $44.75 per share.
