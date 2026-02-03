Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGE) announced its Q2 earnings on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 07:30 AM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

Madison Square Garden missed estimated earnings by -20.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.94 versus an estimate of $2.44.

Revenue was up $52.52 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.12, resulting in a 5.0% increase change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Madison Square Garden's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate -0.58 -0.58 0.20 1.99 EPS Actual -0.46 -0.57 0.28 1.56 Revenue Estimate 155.18M 152.15M 231.13M 401.85M Revenue Actual 158.26M 154.14M 242.47M 407.42M

