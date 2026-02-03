Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGE) announced its Q2 earnings on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 07:30 AM.
Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.
Earnings
Madison Square Garden missed estimated earnings by -20.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.94 versus an estimate of $2.44.
Revenue was up $52.52 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.12, resulting in a 5.0% increase change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at Madison Square Garden's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2026
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|EPS Estimate
|-0.58
|-0.58
|0.20
|1.99
|EPS Actual
|-0.46
|-0.57
|0.28
|1.56
|Revenue Estimate
|155.18M
|152.15M
|231.13M
|401.85M
|Revenue Actual
|158.26M
|154.14M
|242.47M
|407.42M
To track all earnings releases for Madison Square Garden visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.