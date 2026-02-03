Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Mesa Laboratories beat estimated earnings by 92.0%, reporting an EPS of $3.07 versus an estimate of $1.6.

Revenue was up $2.29 million from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

The company beat on EPS by $1.03 in the last quarter, resulting in a 2.0% increase share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Mesa Laboratories's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate 1.72 2.03 2.07 1.51 EPS Actual 2.75 2.32 2.25 2.72 Revenue Estimate 60.73M 60.66M 61.90M 58.83M Revenue Actual 60.74M 59.54M 62.13M 62.84M

