The earnings results for Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) for Q1 were made public on Monday, February 2, 2026 at 04:00 PM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

Woodward beat estimated earnings by 32.0%, reporting an EPS of $2.17 versus an estimate of $1.65.

Revenue was up $223.73 million from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.22, resulting in a 12.0% increase change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Woodward's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 1.87 1.63 1.46 1.18 EPS Actual 2.09 1.76 1.69 1.35 Revenue Estimate 938.86M 889.41M 834.97M 772.26M Revenue Actual 995.00M 915.45M 883.63M 772.73M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.