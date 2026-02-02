The earnings results for Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) for Q1 were made public on Monday, February 2, 2026 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Woodward beat estimated earnings by 32.0%, reporting an EPS of $2.17 versus an estimate of $1.65.
Revenue was up $223.73 million from the same period last year.
Overview of Past Earnings
In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.22, resulting in a 12.0% increase change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at Woodward's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|EPS Estimate
|1.87
|1.63
|1.46
|1.18
|EPS Actual
|2.09
|1.76
|1.69
|1.35
|Revenue Estimate
|938.86M
|889.41M
|834.97M
|772.26M
|Revenue Actual
|995.00M
|915.45M
|883.63M
|772.73M
