Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) announced its Q4 earnings on Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 08:00 AM.
Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.
Earnings
Silicom beat estimated earnings by 8.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.37.
Revenue was up $2.42 million from the same period last year.
Previous Earnings Records
The company missed on EPS by $0.0 in the last quarter, resulting in a 3.0% increase share price change the following day.
Here's a look at Silicom's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.36
|-0.40
|-0.37
|-0.32
|EPS Actual
|-0.36
|-0.35
|-0.37
|-0.58
|Revenue Estimate
|15.64M
|14.94M
|14.37M
|14.63M
|Revenue Actual
|15.61M
|15.02M
|14.38M
|14.49M
