Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) announced its Q4 earnings on Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 08:00 AM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

Silicom beat estimated earnings by 8.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.37.

Revenue was up $2.42 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

The company missed on EPS by $0.0 in the last quarter, resulting in a 3.0% increase share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Silicom's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.36 -0.40 -0.37 -0.32 EPS Actual -0.36 -0.35 -0.37 -0.58 Revenue Estimate 15.64M 14.94M 14.37M 14.63M Revenue Actual 15.61M 15.02M 14.38M 14.49M

