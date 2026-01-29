Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) announced its Q4 earnings on Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 08:00 AM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

Norfolk Southern beat estimated earnings by 16.0%, reporting an EPS of $3.22 versus an estimate of $2.77.

Revenue was down $24.00 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

The company beat on EPS by $0.11 in the previous quarter, leading to a 1.0% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Norfolk Southern's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 3.19 3.29 2.69 2.94 EPS Actual 3.30 3.29 2.69 3.04 Revenue Estimate 3.10B 3.13B 2.97B 3.02B Revenue Actual 3.10B 3.11B 2.99B 3.02B

