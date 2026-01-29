Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) announced its Q4 earnings on Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 08:00 AM.
Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.
Earnings
Norfolk Southern beat estimated earnings by 16.0%, reporting an EPS of $3.22 versus an estimate of $2.77.
Revenue was down $24.00 million from the same period last year.
Analysis of Past Earnings
The company beat on EPS by $0.11 in the previous quarter, leading to a 1.0% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Norfolk Southern's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|3.19
|3.29
|2.69
|2.94
|EPS Actual
|3.30
|3.29
|2.69
|3.04
|Revenue Estimate
|3.10B
|3.13B
|2.97B
|3.02B
|Revenue Actual
|3.10B
|3.11B
|2.99B
|3.02B
