Preview: PACCAR's Earnings

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2026-01-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that PACCAR will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06.

The announcement from PACCAR is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.05% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PACCAR's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.14 1.34 1.59 1.69 EPS Actual 1.12 1.37 1.46 1.66 Price Change % 0.00 3.00 0.00 3.00

Performance of PACCAR Shares

Shares of PACCAR were trading at $122.0 as of January 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.75%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on PACCAR

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding PACCAR.

Analysts have provided PACCAR with 7 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $119.57, suggesting a potential 3.23% downside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Cummins, Westinghouse Air Brake and Oshkosh, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Cummins, with an average 1-year price target of $578.73, suggesting a potential 368.38% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Westinghouse Air Brake, with an average 1-year price target of $241.88, suggesting a potential 95.76% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Oshkosh, with an average 1-year price target of $155.38, suggesting a potential 25.75% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Cummins, Westinghouse Air Brake and Oshkosh are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity PACCAR Neutral -19.03% $1.08B 3.08% Cummins Buy -1.64% $2.13B 4.49% Westinghouse Air Brake Buy 8.37% $1.00B 2.84% Oshkosh Buy -1.93% $470.50M 4.36%

Key Takeaway:

PACCAR ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. PACCAR is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About PACCAR

Paccar is a leading manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the premium nameplates Kenworth and Peterbilt, which are primarily sold in the Americas and Australia, and DAF, which primarily services Europe and South America. The trucks segment (74% sales) goes to market through a network of 2,200 independent dealers. Paccar maintains an internal finance subsidiary that provides retail and wholesale financing for customers and dealers (6% sales). In recent years, Paccar has aggressively expanded its parts business (20% of sales), including engines, axles, and transmissions for its own truck brands as well as independent producers. The company commands approximately 30% of the Class 8 market share in North America and 15% of the heavy-duty market share in Europe.

PACCAR's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: PACCAR's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -19.03%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: PACCAR's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.84% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): PACCAR's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.08%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): PACCAR's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.34%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: PACCAR's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.82, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

