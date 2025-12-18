An Overview of Lamb Weston Hldgs's Earnings

Lamb Weston Hldgs (NYSE:LW) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-12-19. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Lamb Weston Hldgs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66.

Lamb Weston Hldgs bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.20, which was followed by a 6.77% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lamb Weston Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.54 0.64 0.87 1.01 EPS Actual 0.74 0.87 1.10 0.66 Price Change % 7.00 2.00 -1.00 -1.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Lamb Weston Hldgs were trading at $59.46 as of December 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.24%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Lamb Weston Hldgs

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Lamb Weston Hldgs.

Analysts have provided Lamb Weston Hldgs with 2 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $67.0, suggesting a potential 12.68% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Conagra Brands, The Campbell's and Smithfield Foods, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Conagra Brands, with an average 1-year price target of $19.55, suggesting a potential 67.12% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for The Campbell's, with an average 1-year price target of $30.9, suggesting a potential 48.03% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Smithfield Foods, with an average 1-year price target of $28.0, suggesting a potential 52.91% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Conagra Brands, The Campbell's and Smithfield Foods, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Lamb Weston Hldgs Neutral 0.31% $342.40M 3.65% Conagra Brands Neutral -5.81% $640.60M 1.84% The Campbell's Neutral -3.43% $792M 4.94% Smithfield Foods Buy 12.39% $479M 3.89%

Key Takeaway:

Lamb Weston Hldgs ranks in the middle for consensus rating. It is at the bottom for revenue growth. It is at the top for gross profit. It is in the middle for return on equity.

Delving into Lamb Weston Hldgs's Background

Lamb Weston is North America's largest and the world's second-largest producer of branded and private-label frozen potato products, both by volume and value. The company's portfolio is anchored by french fries, but it also sells sweet potato fries, tater tots, diced potatoes, mashed potatoes, hash browns, and chips. Roughly two thirds of revenue comes from its home market of North America, with none of the other 100 countries the company sells into representing a significant share. McDonald's is Lamb Weston's single-largest customer at 15% of fiscal 2025 sales, with no other company representing more than 10%. Lamb Weston became an independent company in 2016 when it was spun off from Conagra.

Lamb Weston Hldgs: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Lamb Weston Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 August, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.31%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Lamb Weston Hldgs's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.88%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lamb Weston Hldgs's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.65%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lamb Weston Hldgs's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.88%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Lamb Weston Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.23, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

