Preview: Spire Global's Earnings

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-12-17. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Spire Global to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.37.

The announcement from Spire Global is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.03, leading to a 21.24% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Spire Global's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.45 -0.67 -0.93 -0.28 -0.19 EPS Actual -0.48 -0.63 -0.83 -0.68 -0.43 Price Change % -21.00 13.00 -2.00 1.00 1.00

Tracking Spire Global's Stock Performance

Shares of Spire Global were trading at $9.08 as of December 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 27.42%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Spire Global

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Spire Global.

Analysts have provided Spire Global with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $12.0, suggesting a potential 32.16% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Franklin Covey and Resources Connection, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Franklin Covey, with an average 1-year price target of $22.0, suggesting a potential 142.29% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Resources Connection, with an average 1-year price target of $7.0, suggesting a potential 22.91% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Franklin Covey and Resources Connection are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Spire Global Buy -24.48% $9.38M 153.96% Franklin Covey Outperform -15.31% $53.79M 6.60% Resources Connection Buy -12.20% $47.47M -1.16%

Key Takeaway:

Spire Global ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the top for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is in the middle compared to its peers.

Discovering Spire Global: A Closer Look

Spire Global Inc is a provider of space-based data, analytics, and Space Services, offering datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point of space so that organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. It generates revenue from four solutions: Maritime, Aviation, Weather, and Space Services. It offers the following three data solutions to customers; Maritime-precise space-based data used for accurate ship monitoring, ship safety, and route optimization, Aviation-precise space-based data used for accurate aircraft monitoring, aircraft safety, and route optimization, and Weather-precise space-based data used for accurate weather forecasting.

Spire Global's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Spire Global's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -24.48% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Spire Global's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 621.21%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Spire Global's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 153.96% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Spire Global's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 53.15%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Spire Global's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.09, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Spire Global visit their earnings calendar on our site.

