Earnings Outlook For Toro

Toro (NYSE:TTC) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-12-17. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Toro to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87.

The market awaits Toro's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 1.28% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Toro's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.22 1.39 0.63 0.95 EPS Actual 1.24 1.42 0.65 0.95 Price Change % 1.00 -7.00 -1.00 0.00

Toro Share Price Analysis

Shares of Toro were trading at $73.48 as of December 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.77%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.