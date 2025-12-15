Earnings Preview: Lennar

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-12-16. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Lennar will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.20.

The announcement from Lennar is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS missed by $0.10 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.18% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Lennar's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 2.1 1.94 1.71 4.12 EPS Actual 2.0 1.90 2.14 4.03 Price Change % -4.0 -4.00 -4.00 -5.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Lennar were trading at $119.37 as of December 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.86%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Lennar

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Lennar.

The consensus rating for Lennar is Neutral, derived from 11 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $123.73 implies a potential 3.65% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Lennar, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for and Lennar, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Lennar Neutral -6.43% $892.60M 2.59%

Key Takeaway:

Lennar is positioned in the middle among its peers based on consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth, indicating a decline. In terms of gross profit, Lennar is at the top among its peers. However, its return on equity is at the bottom compared to others.

Unveiling the Story Behind Lennar

Lennar is one of the largest public homebuilders in the United States. The company's homebuilding operations target first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury homebuyers mainly under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's financial-services segment provides mortgage financing and related services to its homebuyers. Miami-based Lennar is also involved in multifamily and single-family for-rent construction and has invested in numerous housing-related technology startups.

Financial Insights: Lennar

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Challenges: Lennar's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 August, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.43%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Lennar's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 6.65%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lennar's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.59% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.69%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Lennar's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.24, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Lennar visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.