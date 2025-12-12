Insights Ahead: Champions Oncology's Quarterly Earnings

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-12-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Champions Oncology will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01.

Champions Oncology bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.03, leading to a 16.02% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Champions Oncology's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.20 0.30 0.01 EPS Actual 0.02 -0.07 0.36 0.05 Price Change % -16.00 -14.00 -2.00 -12.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Champions Oncology were trading at $6.3 as of December 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.8%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

