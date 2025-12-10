A Preview Of Quanex Building Prods's Earnings

Quanex Building Prods (NYSE:NX) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-12-11. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Quanex Building Prods will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51.

The market awaits Quanex Building Prods's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.16 in the last quarter, leading to a 13.06% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Quanex Building Prods's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.85 0.47 -0.06 0.56 EPS Actual 0.69 0.60 0.19 0.61 Price Change % -13.00 11.00 -9.00 -3.00

Performance of Quanex Building Prods Shares

Shares of Quanex Building Prods were trading at $13.63 as of December 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 52.85%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.