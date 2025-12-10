What to Expect from Lululemon Athletica's Earnings

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-12-11. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Lululemon Athletica to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.21.

The announcement from Lululemon Athletica is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.25, which was followed by a 18.58% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lululemon Athletica's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.85 2.59 5.87 2.72 EPS Actual 3.10 2.60 6.14 2.87 Price Change % -19.00 -20.00 -14.00 16.00

Market Performance of Lululemon Athletica's Stock

Shares of Lululemon Athletica were trading at $182.28 as of December 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 53.18%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Lululemon Athletica

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica has received a total of 12 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $210.33, the consensus suggests a potential 15.39% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ralph Lauren, Amer Sports and Tapestry, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Ralph Lauren, with an average 1-year price target of $379.88, suggesting a potential 108.4% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Amer Sports, with an average 1-year price target of $46.73, suggesting a potential 74.36% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Tapestry, with an average 1-year price target of $131.5, suggesting a potential 27.86% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Ralph Lauren, Amer Sports and Tapestry are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Lululemon Athletica Neutral 6.50% $1.48B 8.55% Ralph Lauren Outperform 16.49% $1.37B 8.14% Amer Sports Outperform 29.73% $998.20M 2.57% Tapestry Outperform 13.07% $1.30B 43.71%

Key Takeaway:

Lululemon Athletica ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Lululemon Athletica is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Delving into Lululemon Athletica's Background

Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. Lululemon also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. It sells its products through digital channels, a small number of wholesale partners, more than 780 company-owned stores in about two dozen countries in North America, Asia, and Western Europe, and about 40 franchised locations in the Middle East and Europe. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Lululemon Athletica's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Lululemon Athletica displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.5%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Lululemon Athletica's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.69%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lululemon Athletica's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.55%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lululemon Athletica's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.96%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Lululemon Athletica's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.4.

To track all earnings releases for Lululemon Athletica visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.